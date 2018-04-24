Stage set for the India-West Indies Day-Night Test

BCCI Acting Secretary Amitabh Chaudhary today made it clear that one of the two Tests against the West Indies later this year will be a day-night match. Talking to media he stated: "I had consulted the Indian team management, the selectors, the office bearers and all were in agreement that one of the two Tests against West Indies will be a day-night Test." The Committee of Administrators (COA) led by former CAG Vinod Rai had previously said no to Chaudhury's…

BCCI Acting Secretary Amitabh Chaudhary today made it clear that one of the two Tests against the West Indies later this year will be a day-night match.

Talking to media he stated: “I had consulted the Indian team management, the selectors, the office bearers and all were in agreement that one of the two Tests against West Indies will be a day-night Test.”

The Committee of Administrators (COA) led by former CAG Vinod Rai had previously said no to Chaudhury’s idea of holding a D/N test, saying the India team management should be consulted first.

Hyderabad and Rajkot are the two venues which are slated to host the two Tests against West Indies, although the dates for it have not been released as of now by the BCCI.