Steve Smith heaps praise on Virat Kohli

Former Australia skipper Steve Smith is in awe of Indian skipper Virat Kohli as he pointed towards the fans during their World Cup encounter in London on June 9 and Kohli had asked them to show respect to Smith and the Australian has said that it was a lovely gesture from the Indian captain.

“It was a lovely gesture by Virat. It doesn’t really bother me what the crowds do to be perfectly honest. I am just blocking it all out but it was a lovely gesture from him” Smith told reporters after Australia’s victory against Sri Lanka.

Speaking about it in the post-match press conference, Kohli apologised to Smith on behalf of the Indian crowd.

“Just because there are so many Indian fans here, I just didn’t want them to set a bad example, to be honest, because he didn’t do anything to be booed in my opinion,” the 30-year-old said.

“He’s just playing cricket. He was just standing there, and I felt bad because if I was in a position where something had happened with me and I had apologised, I accepted it and I came back and still I would get booed, I wouldn’t like it, either.