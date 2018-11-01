Storm-hit Andhra Pradesh to get big relief, Centre releases Rs 229 cr

There will be some respite for the storm-hit Andhra Pradesh as the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has approved release of Rs 229 crore to provide relief to the affected people.

Further assistance to the state will be provided from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) based on the report of Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), according to an official statement.

Two districts — Srikakulam and Vizianagaram — were severely affected due to cyclonic storm “Titli” on October 11. The central government has provided full support to Andhra Pradesh by mobilising logistics to supplement the efforts of the state government to deal with the situation effectively, the statement added.

The logistics support provided included deployment of adequate teams of NDRF, Indian Air Force and Coast Guard helicopters, Navy and Coast Guard personnel along with necessary rescue equipment.