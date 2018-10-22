Strike by 400 petrol pumps in Delhi is ‘BJP-sponsored’, says Kejriwal

Commuters in Delhi suffered inconvenience and traffic movement got disturbed due to a twin strike by fuel station owners and autorickshaw and taxi drivers in the national capital and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has blamed the BJP for the strike.

“Petrol pump owners hv told us privately that this is a BJP sponsored strike, actively supported by oil cos. In fact, BJP has thrust it upon petrol pump owners. People will give BJP a befitting reply in elections for continuously inconveniencing people thro their dirty politics,” he said in a tweet on Sunday night.

Around 400 fuel stations in the national capital began a 24-hour shutdown to press the Delhi government to slash value-added tax (VAT) on the key transport fuels to cut their losses.

The Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti, one of the major auto-taxi unions in Delhi also called for a one-day strike to protest against the Delhi government’s policies on cab aggregators Uber and Ola, and the Centre’s rule on speed governors.

Ahead of the strike, Delhi Petrol Dealers Association (DPDA) president Nischal Singhania had blamed the Arvind Kejriwal government’s refusal to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel prices which he claimed had caused losses of around 30% to the pumps in Delhi as people chose to get fuel at stations in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, which had cut VAT after the Centre slashed petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2.50 per litre each.

“In comparison to Delhi, petrol in UP and Haryana is cheaper by Rs 2.59 and Rs 1.95 per litre, respectively, while diesel in these two states is cheaper by Rs 2.02 and Rs 1.72 per litre, respectively,” Singhania had told reporters earlier in the week.