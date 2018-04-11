Students Find Difficulty Level of Class 12 Biology Paper at Par with NEET

This year’s board exam of class 10 and 12 like every other year has been surrounded by doubts and controversies. With the leaking of papers and re-exam conducted by various boards, the mercury of stress for students as well as parents remained high during the exams. Many students of class 12th found the recently held paper of Biology, to be a toughest one till date. The questions were extremely tricky leaving students worried regarding the marks they would score in…

The questions were extremely tricky leaving students worried regarding the marks they would score in the paper. Teachers claimed that the question paper was set on the grounds of the national level medical entrance- NEET. The biology paper was just a precursor to NEET 2018 and a lucrative way to render the aspirants a brief idea about the upcoming examination.

NEET 2018 is scheduled for May 6, 2018. MBBS, dental, AYUSH and veterinary aspirants will be appearing for the examination in order to gain seats in top colleges of the country to pursue education. Registered candidates will be able to download NEET 2018 admit cards in the coming week. The tentative date released by CBSE for releasing the hall ticket is April 11-12, 2018.



Paper pattern

Students of Class 12th who appeared for their biology paper on April 02, 2018, found the zoology part of the paper to be more difficult in comparison to the Botany part. It was further stated by them that not many questions which were asked in the paper were included from the book nor were there any direct questions. This was particularly difficult in case of the much scoring one-mark questions, as many students skipped them due to obscurity.

Furthermore, most questions in the descriptive part required the students to apply concepts and give reasoning. These questions were based on parts, mostly skipped by teachers throughout the academic year.

Effect on Cut-offs

Even the questions which were application-oriented, left students muddled as they were unable to crack them, states SamySathyamoorthy, headmaster of a renowned school in Chennai. This year’s papers of Science has left the students of class 12th baffled as the level of toughness to crack the papers were on par with the entrance examinations such as NEET opted for gaining admission to MBBS, BDS and PG level courses in Medicine.

This leads us to the next important question as to whether this tough setting of papers would affect the cut-off this year. As per educational pundits, the cut-off scores are expected to see some beating this year as apart from Biology paper, many students also found the Chemistry paper to be tough this year. A reduced percentage can affect the number of students seeking admission to UG courses. It remains to be seen how the markings of the scores will be done and will this practice continue in the coming year boards.

Do students now need to perk up and concentrate on boards from the aspect of entrance tests or was it just a pilot run to check the adaptability level of students attending boards for cracking future entrances such as NEET.