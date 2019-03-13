Students of HMV bring glory by securing top 20 positions in M.Com Sem III

Good news for the Post Graduate department of Commerce of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya, Jalandhar as they secured their names in the top 20 positions in M.Com semester-III and brought glory to the college.

Principal Prof. Dr Ajay Sareen heartily congratulated the students and faculty members for bringing laurels to the institution. The students who secured prominent positions are Jaskirat Kaur bagged 2nd university position followed by Gulfam and Geetika on 5th position, Baljinder on 7th position, Navpreet got 12th position, Ashiya 14th position, Anmol got 16th position, Ravjot 17th position, Aarti 18th position, Tanya Tuli & Priyanka secured bracketed 20th position.

The occasion also was graced by Mrs. Binoo Gupta, Associate Prof. in Commerce & Dr. Seema Khanna, Associate Prof. in Commerce.