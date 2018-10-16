Students perform flash mob traditional dance from Madhya Pradesh at Growel 101 Mall

Visitors at Growel 101 Mall were greeted with a special performance on Saturday. Forty students from Children’s Academy School in Kandivali East put up a beautiful dance performance on the day.

The dance was a traditional number from Madhya Pradesh. The programme was a part of an initiative by Madhya Pradesh tourism where the children highlighted the unique culture and tradition of the state. The audience watched in rapt attention as the children performed each step and matched it to the animated music. Visitors were seen cheering the children and having a great time soaking in the culture of Madhya Pradesh.

Mr. Vikas Shetty, Mall Head-Growel’s 101 Mall said, “We were delighted to have the students from Children’s Academy put up this special performance in our mall. The dance gave a glimpse into the culture and heritage of Madhya Pradesh. We are also thankful to MP Tourism for making this event possible.”