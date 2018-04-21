Subhash Ghai sheds light on Sanjay Dutt’s biopic “Sanju”

Bollywood director Subhash Ghai today talked about the Sanjay Dutt starrer "Sanju" and said that the film is going to be amazing and a very big blockbuster. There is very less time left for the teaser release of the movie and Rajkumar Hirani is going to release the teaser of his much-awaited film on April 24 morning. He, however, has already shown the teaser to Ghai just a few days ahead, and reacting to the first glimpse that he obviously…

Bollywood director Subhash Ghai today talked about the Sanjay Dutt starrer “Sanju” and said that the film is going to be amazing and a very big blockbuster. There is very less time left for the teaser release of the movie and Rajkumar Hirani is going to release the teaser of his much-awaited film on April 24 morning.

He, however, has already shown the teaser to Ghai just a few days ahead, and reacting to the first glimpse that he obviously enjoyed, the Bollywood showman said, “I have watched the teaser…and I think it’s going to be an amazing film…because of the way Ranbir Kapoor has acted in it as Sanjay Dutt. It is really good.”

“The way Rajkumar Hirani has narrated and brought the characters onscreen, I was shocked, amused and amazed with that.

“He is a master craftsman, director and he knows his job very well. So I am really eager to see the film as soon as possible,” Ghai added building up to the moment.

Ghai was interacting with the media, along with Hirani at the 5th Veda Session organised by Whistling Woods International Film Institute where the “PK” director guided students on Friday here.

Ghai, who directed Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit in Khalnayak (1993) and with the pair reuniting after all these years for Dharma Production’s upcoming “Kalank”, the showman when asked about how he was able to create the chemistry between the two, said, “We didn’t try to create chemistry while working with them.

“I think script, characterisation and director of the film develops a chemistry because before that we are also not able get the idea about how the end result of the film will be.