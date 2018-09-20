Successful treatment of hemangioma tumor of 80 year old conducted in Lucknow

Lucknow: Irshaad Ahmed an 80 year old man who was suffering from a hemangioma tumor in his joints, got it rid of the tumor after a three hour surgery at the famous Orthopedic hospital ‘Radius Joint Surgery’ situated in Lucknow. Senior consultant doctor of the Radius Joint Surgery Hospital, Sanjay Srivastava along with doctor Manish Pandey and doctor Prateek conducted the surgery successfully.

Senior consultant doctor of the hospital Sanjay Srivastava said that the patient was suffering from severe swelling and pain in his joints since the last 8 years and also the skin near his joints grew black day by day. The patient referred to many other treatments but did not get any proper treatment for the same and initially he was admitted to different hospitals of Uttar Pradesh time to time and then finally he was referred to New Delhi for his further treatment.

After a angiography in one of the hospitals in Delhi, the patient got to know about the hemangioma tumor in his tibia bone. Just because the tumor was in the most important blood nerves and bone of leg, it required to be dealt with a time taking and complicated surgery which could also bring along the fear of the patient’s death or the detachment of half of his leg. The expenses for the surgery were approximately Rs. 6 to 8 lakh and required utmost carefulness during the time of the operation.

When the patient contacted the Joint Surgery Hospital for his treatment, he got to know that his tumor have grown up to be 6 inches now by a report of the same but fortunately the doctors of the Radius Joint Surgery Hospital have successfully taken out the tumor from the patient’s leg and after the completion of the surgery the bone was re-filled with a bone cement. The surgery continued for 3 hours and after the completion of the surgery the patient started walking with the help of a walker within 4 days of the surgery.

Informing everyone about the hemangioma tumor, Doctor Sanjay Srivastav said that such type of tumor occurs due to the damage of blood nerves which further leads to tumor in tibia bone. The tumor can be detected through a method called MRI and people of any age can fall prey to this type of tumor. The main symptoms of this tumor are blackness of the skin, swelling, pain in the joints etc.