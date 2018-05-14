Suffering from constipation? Here are few natural remedies for quick relief!

Constipation is one of the most common problems in the current scenario because of the fast food diet of many people. It is that one issue that can be dangerous if not looked upon on time and by approaching to the root cause; it is possible to get relief from the constipation before it starts. Instead of taking medicines for constipation try out natural remedies as it will not be harmful. Here are five home remedies to cure constipation:- 1.…

Constipation is one of the most common problems in the current scenario because of the fast food diet of many people. It is that one issue that can be dangerous if not looked upon on time and by approaching to the root cause; it is possible to get relief from the constipation before it starts. Instead of taking medicines for constipation try out natural remedies as it will not be harmful.

Here are five home remedies to cure constipation:-

1. Baking soda with warm water- Mix one tablespoon of baking soda with warm water and drink it before having your breakfast on a daily basis. Reportedly, the mixture is said to give relief from pain and pressure of constipation.

2. Olive oil- Consume one table spoon of olive oil before having your breakfast on a daily basis as it stimulates the digestive tract. It also lubricates the bowels and provides antioxidant protection at the same time.

3. Water- Drink maximum amount of water as it keeps your body hydrated facilitating digestion and supports muscle function. When the body receives enough water, the digestive system can process nutrients and move wastes along smoothly.

4. Beans- Rich in fiber, a meal containing beans shares many similar benefits as one containing prunes. The fiber keeps stool soft, and the protein has added benefits for growth and repair of bodily tissues. Beans also possess nutrients essential for muscle health and function.

5. Coffee- Coffee particularly dark-roast coffee — stimulates digestion and contains fiber, oil, and water, all of which help keep the bowels moving. A cup or two will do the trick. As a diuretic, more than a couple cups may make for too many trips to the bathroom.