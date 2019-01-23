Suffering from Type-2 diabetes? Eat this!

One of the basic problems in the world these days is undoubtedly diabetes. People all around the world almost suffer from diabetes and this disease have a high risk of heart attack but there are certain diet foods to consume in order to keep type-2 diabetes either in control or at bay.

In fact, as per the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), diabetics should consume at least half of their grains as whole grains. Since they are rich in fibre that can help delay the absorption of glucose in the blood, consuming them may reduce the chances of spiking blood sugar levels that can be dangerous for diabetics. Moreover, whole grains are deemed as low-glycaemic foods that also prevent spiking blood sugar levels, reducing the chances of developing type-2 diabetes. One such whole grain that may help keep your sugar level in control is ragi, or finger millets.

Ragi, also known as finger millets, is one of the ancient grains that were staples in our traditional diet, after which other grains like rice took over. But in south India (especially Karnataka), you will still see ragi as one of the main ingredients in many dishes. The best part about ragi is that it is a rich source of good carbohydrates, and since it is too tiny to be polished (or processed), it is mostly consumed in its purest form.

The whole grain is abundantly rich in polyphenols, calcium, and essential amino acids as compared to rice, maize or wheat, which are beneficial for health. Diabetics are often advised to consume ragi as a good substitute for white rice and wheat as it helps in maintaining blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Moreover, the presence of dietary fibre in ragi keeps the cravings at bay and maintains the digestive pace, subsequently, keeping blood sugar in control.