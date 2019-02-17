Suhana Khan wants to date this actor!

Bollywood’s King Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan who is in the news every now and then for her photo-shoots and adorable pictures that go viral on the internet, has revealed that she want to date the South Korean pop singer, actor, songwriter and model Kim Jun-myeon popularly known by his stage name Suho.

While we are still a couple of years away from witnessing Suhana Khan on the big screen, but we did get to know the name of the one actor she likes to date. During an Instagram chat session with her followers and friends, Suhana Khan was asked, “Actor you wanna date?”

Recently, Suhana played the lead role of Juliet in her college play Romeo + Juliet. Shah Rukh Khan, who watched the play in London, revealed, “When she was in Mumbai, she did a couple of plays The Tempest and some other modern plays. And then now to go to London and do Romeo and Juliet as Juliet is a very big thing yaar. It’s really nice, great production. It’s a college called Ardingly where theatre is really encouraged. Before that, I think there was a musical and she doesn’t sing so well, maybe. So, she hadn’t got the best part. She was always hoping she gets the best part. This year they didn’t do a musical and she got the main part. She was really, really happy and I think she performed really well. Not only her, everyone did. For me, you are gonna see Shakespeare in England, in Sussex with your daughter playing Juliet, you can’t have a bigger moment of…for an actor nothing greater than that.”