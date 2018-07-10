Suicide attack in Afghanistan, 10 killed

Minimum of 10 people lost their lives while four others got injured today in a suicide attack on a security checkpost in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province.

A rebel detonated his suicide vest around 10 a.m. in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar, the regional governor’s spokesperson Attaullah Kogyanai told Efe news. The attack, which also damaged nearby shops and civilian vehicles, had targeted a security post for checking and registering vehicles passing through the area.

Nangarhar Public Health Directorate spokesperson Inamullah Myakhil said the wounded, including two members of Afghanistan’s main intelligence agency, the National Directorate of Security, were moved to the hospital.

Police spokesperson Hazrat Hussain Mashriqiwal confirmed that the incident was a suicide attack and added a probe was on. No insurgent group claimed the attack. Nangarhar is a hotbed of insurgency with the presence of many terror groups, including the Taliban and the Islamic State.