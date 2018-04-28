Suicide attack kills six in Afghan

According to the information given by the officials, minimum of six people lost their lives while 10 others injured on Saturday in a suicide attack next to a military base in Afghanistan's Helmand province. "A terrorist riding an explosive-laden car blew himself up next to a military base in Nad Ali district, killing himself and five others including one security personnel," the official told Xinhua news agency. He said an investigation was underway.

