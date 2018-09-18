Sunny Leone believes women should stand up for their rights

Actress Sunny Leone aka Karanjit Kaur believes women should stand up for their rights and should speak up for themselves.

Sunny also said that to bring a change in the society, people first should change themselves. “Women should speak up for themselves. They should say whatever they feel and do whatever they want to do.

“Every girl should pursue their passion and follow their dreams. And these small choices will strenghthen our women and will make them more confident,” the “Jism 2” actress told media, who was present at Madame Tussauds here on Tuesday to unveil her wax statue.

“In homes, women must feel free to express what they want to say. If they don’t want to wash dishes, they can confidently ask husbands to wash the dishes. Making small choices will change the status of women in our country and I believe it should happen in homes first.