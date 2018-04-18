Sunny Leone is one of the most professional artists: Designer Rocky S

Mumbai: The Famous Indian Fashion Designer Rocky Star who has also been nominated for the Best Costume Designer in the Zee Cine Awards, said that Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is one of the most professional artists we have in the industry and that working with the actress was a dream for him. Sunny has been roped in as the brand ambassador for Summer 2018 campaign of Rocky's pret brand "RS by ROCKY STAR". The campaign was shot in Los Angeles.…

Sunny has been roped in as the brand ambassador for Summer 2018 campaign of Rocky’s pret brand “RS by ROCKY STAR”. The campaign was shot in Los Angeles.

While talking to the media, he went on to say: “Sunny has been always my favorite person to shoot as she brings in class, glamour and sophistication to my brand.”

“To work with her is a dream as she is one of the most professional artists we have. I have done many shoots with her but this one is different as we shot with her in Los Angeles and we brought in the old world Hollywood charm with a twist.”

The summer range hinges on “a traveller at heart” philosophy. The line has a bohemian feel and silhouettes are simple and fluid.

The colours used are bright and deep solids like burgundy and coral with tropical floral prints and bold stripes.