Sunny Leone’s latest bikini photoshoot is too hot to handle| SEE PICS

Mumbai: Bollywood superhot actress Sunny Leone has yet again mesmerized her fans by posting pictures from her latest bikini photoshoot which is too hot to handle. She is already known for her hotness and charm and now her bold photoshoot is jaw-dropping.

Flaunting her chiseled bod in lingerie with a loosely hung shirt, the mother of three posed for the camera with looks that could kill.

Here are the pictures:-

On the work front, the actress is currently shooting for her own biopic titled ‘Karenjit Kaur’ and has just returned from Cape Town after celebrating her birthday with husband Daniel Weber, newborn sons Asher and Noah and daughter Nisha.