Supporting Unicef’s goal to protect rights of refugee children: Priyanka

Mumbai: Bollywood and Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Bharat’, said that she is supporting Unicef’s goal to protect rights of refugee children on World Refugee Day.

Priyanka has been actively involved with Unicef for the past twelve years.

The actress, who is currently in the US, posted on social media a heartfelt message on the night of Wednesday, observed as World Refugee Day.

She also shared a short video which features some of her moments with refugee children from Jordan and Bangladesh.

“Today is World Refugee Day and right now there are more than 65 million people around the world that have been forcibly displaced from their homes. I have met a few of these children in both Jordan and Bangladesh. Many told me stories of lost family members and friends.

“Many suffer without adequate food, shelter, health and education. All the stories are heartbreaking. On World Refugee Day, I am supporting Unicef’s goal to protect the rights of refugee children,” Priyanka wrote in an accompanying message with the video.