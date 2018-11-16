Supreme Court asks CBI Director Verma to respond to CVC report on him

the Supreme Court today asked the CBI Director Alok Verma to respond to the Central Vigilance Commission’s (CVC) inquiry report on allegations of corruption brought against him.

The allegations were levelled by his deputy, Special Director Rakesh Asthana. A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Sanjay Krishan Kaul and Justice K.M. Joseph said certain areas of the report were complimentary to Verma, while some were not so

The bench added that there were some areas which needed to be further probed.

Chief Justice Gogoi said that the CVC report would be given to senior counsel Fali Nariman in a sealed cover and the response to the report too would come in a sealed cover — to be submitted before the next hearing on November 20.

Nariman who appeared for Verma said they would like to file the response as early as possible, indicating a response by Monday.