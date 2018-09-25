Supreme Court asks Manoj Tiwari respond to contempt plea

The Supreme Court today asked Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari to file an affidavit explaining why he broke the lock of a sealed property in Delhi’s Gokulpur village.

Justice Madan B. Lokur, Justice Abdul S. Nazeer and Justice Deepak Gupta took strong exception to Tiwari’s statement in which he said that the apex court appointed Monitoring Committee was not sealing thousands of unauthorised buildings.

Referring to a video footage showing him breaking the seal, the court told Tiwari, who was present in court,: “In your CD you say there are 1,000 places that deserve to be sealed… You give us a list of those places, we’ll make you the sealing officer.”

The apex court asked him to file an affidavit on the contempt plea filed against him and be present for the next hearing on October 3. The bench said: “It is important that elected members should not defy the order of this court.”

It termed the action of Tiwari “unfortunate” and said it showed a “disturbed affair where a member of Parliament was alleged to have broken the seal of some premises” despite sealing operation in line with orders passed by the apex court. The contempt plea had sought stringent action against Tiwari.