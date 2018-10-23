Supreme Court grants permission for bursting of only green firecrackers

By
Team Pardaphash
-
The Supreme Court said that only green firecrackers with reduced emission and decibel levels will be allowed during all religious festivals.

On Diwali firecrackers could be burst between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. A bench of Justice A.K. Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan banned the bursting of firecrackers not conforming to the green norms that would apply all the year round.

These rules would be applicable to New Year and marriage festivities as well.

