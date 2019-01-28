Sushil Modi attacks alliance of opposition leaders

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Modi today attacking the gathbandhan (alliance) of opposition leaders, if a leader of a party with only 25-30 seats becomes Prime Minister, the government won’t last even a year.

The January 19 Brigade Parade rally, organised by West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, had brought together leaders from 23 anti-BJP parties, who gave a call to oust the saffron outfit in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

Modi, addressing a party rally in Howrah district, wondered who would be the Prime Minister if the opposition comes to power.

“Who will become the Prime Minister? Will it be (BSP chief) Mayawati, or (Samajawadi Party president) Akhilesh Yadav, or (RJD chief) Lalu Prasad? Or Mamata Banerjee?”