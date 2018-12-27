Sushmita Sen burn the dance floor along with Salman in his birthday bash| SEE PICS & VIDEOS

Mumbai: Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan who is one of the most prominent actors of the industry, has turned 52 today and his birthday is the most special day for not only his loved ones but also his fans. Salman hosted a midnight birthday bash yesterday and as usual his birthdays are the most talked about affair in the paparazzi.

A dance video of Sushmita Sen and Salman Khan is going viral on the internet in which both of them are seen matching steps on the dance floor. While a video of Salman cutting his birthday cake and Lulia Vantur singing ‘Birthday Song’ is way too adorable.

Other B-town biggies including Mouni Roy, Katrina Kaif, Dino Morea, Dia Mirza, Jimmy Shergil and many other celebrities marked their presence in the birthday bash.

Here are the pictures and videos:-