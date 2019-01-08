Sushmita Sen-Rohman Shawl’s comment on Instagram for each other is adorable

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen who is a single mother to two girls- Renee and Alisah, has taken to social networking sites to announce her relationship with model-actor Rohman Shawl and their Instagram posts for each other or along with each other is completely adorable.

The actress is that one person who keeps her fans up to date with her recent livelihood with her dazzling social media appearance. Sushmita recently uploaded a picture on Instagram and Rohman was quick to comment ‘Can’t stop falling in love with you’ to which the actress replied in the most adorable way, ‘Then its best that you don’t. I love you Jaan.’

Here is the post:-

Miss Universe has always left her fans in awe of her Instagram videos and the dedication that she shows towards fitness and yoga in almost all her posts. She is a huge believer of staying fit and her gym videos give out some serious fitness goals to everyone out there.

On the work front, Sushmita has given several hits to the industry like ‘Biwi No. 1’, ‘Main Hoon Na’, ‘Chingari’ to name a few. Her work in these movies is remembered till date by all and the songs are still considered to be amongst the best songs of that era.