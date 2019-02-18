Suspected Pulwama bomb-maker shot dead in J&K gunfight

Two terrorists have been gunned down by the Indian army and among the killed one of them suspected to be the bomb maker who was responsible for the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama.

According to the information given by the police, the soldiers killed in the operation belonged to the 55 Rashtriya Rifles. A civilian was also killed in the encounter.

A targeted operation was launched a little after midnight on a tip-off that three Jaish terrorists, including the handler of the Pulwama suicide bomber Adil Ahmed Dar, were hiding in Pinglan. The firing resumed around 9 am as the forces assessed that two or three Jaish terrorists were still hiding in the area.

Personnel of the 55 Rashtriya Rifles, two batallions of the CRPF and the Special Operation Group of the Jammu and Kashmir police were involved in the encounter. Two soldiers have also been injured.