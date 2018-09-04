Suzuki V-Strom 650: Specs, price and launch date!

Suzuki Motor Corporation is a Japanese multinational corporation headquartered in Minami-ku, Hamamatsu. It manufactures automobiles, four-wheel drive vehicles, motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles. Suzuki will be launching its next adventure tourer and it is expected to be priced at Rs. 7.5 lakh. Being one of the top notch companies all over the world, Suzuki stands out to manufacture both cars and scooters in a different way.

Specifications of Suzuki V-Strom 650:-

Talking on the interior front, the bike is powered by a 645 cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, v-twin engine which makes around 70 bhp of power at 8,800 rpm, and 66 Nm of peak torque.

Weight- 213 kg

Talking on the exterior front, the new V-storm 650 will include 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel, and standard dual-channel ABS which cannot be switched off. In terms of electronic rider aids, the V-Strom 650 comes with a two-level traction control system which can be switched off as well.

Colors- The bike will be available in two variants ie Black and yellow and Black and white.