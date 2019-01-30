Swara Bhasker to play a cop in her next!

Mumbai: Bollywood’s versatile actress Swara Bhasker who was last seen in the web series titles ‘It’s not that Simple’, is all set to play the role of a cop in her upcoming crime thriller series Flesh.

“It’s exciting and obviously intimidating as well. Brave and honest police officers are the real heroes of our society and it has been a real learning experience to know about the challenges and limitations within which cops in India operate,” Swara said in a statement.

“I think that women in the forces – whether it’s the armed forces or law enforcement agencies – are very special because as a society we expect men to be protectors and enforcers and women to be providers. So female police officers are actually stretching the limits of traditionally prescribed gender roles and I find that very inspiring,” she added.

According to a source, Swara also interacted with police officers who have worked upon human trafficking to understand the issue better.

On performing action scenes for the first time, Swara said: “I am doing action for the first time in my career and I’m quite nervous. I have done some basic training with Habib-Rizwan (action directors). This process has made me realise how much effort stuntmen and women and fighters put into the thrilling sequences we love in our films and I think as audiences, we do not appreciate them enough.”

Being co-produced by Siddharth Anand and directed by Danish Aslam, the series also stars Akshay Oberoi, Vidya Malvade, Kavin Dave and Yudhishtir Urs.