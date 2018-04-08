Syria: 70 dead in suspected gas attack

Syria: According to the information given by the media, in an incident that took place in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta killed at least 70 people in a suspected chemical attack. Volunteer rescue force the White Helmets tweeted graphic images showing several bodies in basements following the attack on Saturday, informed reports. It said the death toll was likely to rise. Several medical, monitoring and activist groups reported details of a chemical attack, but figures vary and what happened was still being…

Syria: According to the information given by the media, in an incident that took place in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta killed at least 70 people in a suspected chemical attack.

Volunteer rescue force the White Helmets tweeted graphic images showing several bodies in basements following the attack on Saturday, informed reports.

It said the death toll was likely to rise.

Several medical, monitoring and activist groups reported details of a chemical attack, but figures vary and what happened was still being determined.

The pro-opposition Ghouta Media Centre said over 75 people had “suffocated” while a further thousand people had suffered.

It blamed a barrel bomb allegedly dropped by a helicopter which it said contained sarin, a toxic nerve agent.

The Union of Medical Relief Organisations, a US-based charity that works with Syrian hospitals, told the media that the Damascus Rural Specialty Hospital had confirmed 70 deaths.