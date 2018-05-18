Syrian president meets Russian counterpart in Sochi on future peace talks

DAMASCUS: The Syrian presidential media office said said that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad met with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia with an intention to count on this as opportunity for future peace talks. Assad said the meeting at the opening of the Sochi Summit is an "opportunity to put forward a mutual vision for the next stage for the peace talks either in Astana or Sochi." According to the report, Putin has congratulated Assad on the "big…

DAMASCUS: The Syrian presidential media office said said that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad met with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia with an intention to count on this as opportunity for future peace talks.

Assad said the meeting at the opening of the Sochi Summit is an “opportunity to put forward a mutual vision for the next stage for the peace talks either in Astana or Sochi.”

According to the report, Putin has congratulated Assad on the “big achievements” made by the Syrian army in the war against terrorism, noting that the military successes have created suitable conditions for the resumption of the political process.

“This stability is a wide door opened for the political process,” Assad told Putin, according to the report. The visit of Assad to Sochi is his second, as last November the president met with Putin in Sochi and hailed the Russian support to Syria.