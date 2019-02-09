Taapsee, Bhumi to play sharpshooters in their next film

Mumbai: Bollywood actresses Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen playing the world’s oldest sharpshooters, Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar, in an yet-untitled film.

Taapsee on Saturday took to Twitter, where she shared a photograph of herself along with Bhumi, Chandro and Prakashi. She captioned the image: “Kickstarting the shoot of our country’s oldest and coolest shooters Chandro (and) Prakashi.”

Bhumi, who called it a “ground breaking” story, also shared the same image and captioned it: “Old is gold and this is certainly gold! Excited to begin the shooting of this ground breaking real story of world’s oldest sharpshooters.

The Reliance Entertainment film will mark writer Tushar Hiranandani’s debut as director. It will also be jointly-produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar.