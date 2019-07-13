Taapsee Pannu interested in Mithali Raj biopic!

Mumbai: Taapsee Pannu has urged media to recommend her name to the people who are making a biopic on the life of Indian women’s cricket team skipper Mithali Raj.

Taapsee Pannu was interacting with the media when she met cancer-affected children as a part of fundraising initiative by a radio station on Friday in Mumbai.

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who was seen in ‘Badla’ and ‘Game Over’ earlier this year, will be seen in a sports drama based on Indian women’s cricket team skipper Mithali Raj. According to a report of a news website, the actor is all set to play the ace Indian cricketer.

When asked about the development, Taapsee quipped, “If I will get that film then it will be a lot of fun by playing cricket in it. If someone amongst you (media) know makers of that film then, please recommend my name to them because I really wanted to get signed for that film (laughs).”

Slated to release this Diwali, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ is based on octogenarian sharpshooters Chandro Tomar (87) and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar (82), who reportedly took up sharpshooting in their 50s, with Chandro being among one of the oldest female sharpshooters in the world.