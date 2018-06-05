Taapsee Pannu talks about her role in ‘Badla’

Actress Taapsee Pannu today made some revelations about her role in her upcoming film “Badla” and said that this time her role is slightly more glamorized character than her earlier characters she has played.

Actress will be seen working along with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in director Sujoy Ghosh tentatively titled “Badla” after their successful outing “Pink”.

Tapsee said this on Monday while interacting with the media here to promote her debut short film ‘Nitishastra’ along with her co- actor Vicky Arora and director Kapil Verma.The actress is making her debut in short film format with “Nitishashtra”.

Talking about the film and her character of a business woman in it, Taapsee said: “It’s slightly more glamorized character than my earlier characters which I have played but it is not on the lines of my glamorous role in ‘Judwaa 2’.”

“Badla” is a murder mystery which is being produced by Sunir Kheterpal and directed by Sujoy Ghosh. “It’s a Sujoy Ghosh film, so there will not be only glamorous side to my character but it will be much more than that. It is going to be very powerful role again. We will start shooting of the film from June 14.”