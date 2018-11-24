Taapsee Pannu’s first pic is out from sets of Mission Mangal

New Delhi: Actress Taapsse Pannu shared a pic giving a sneak-peek of her look from the film ‘Mission Mangal’, actress has been roped in for India’s first space film.

She took to her official Instagram account to share a picture and captioned it as, “Kritika Agarwal, Navigation and Communication Department, reporting on duty #MissionMangal #FirstDay #FireTheEngines.”

Dressed in a yellow saree and her hair is tied in a French braid, Taapsee’s faced the camera with her back. She is seen seated and reading some notes kept in her lap. Interestingly, she is also seen wearing a mangalsutra along with pearl drop earrings.

It seems like the 31-year-old actor has gone to great lengths to achieve this simple and elegant look for the flick. Taapsee, who was last seen in ‘Mulk’, is known for portraying versatile and different roles in movies like ‘Pink’, ‘Baby’, ‘Judwaa 2’ and ‘Manmarziyaan’.