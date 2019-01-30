Tabu and Karan Johar shine at opening show of Lakme Fashion Week

Designer Gaurag Gupta brought his latest collection to ramp with Bollywood stars Tabu and Karan Johar walking the ramp made the opening show of Lakme Fashion Week a treat to watch.

Dressed in a red coat amped with silver and black, Karan looked edgy as he opened the show. Tabu looked every bit gorgeous that she is. Tabu left everyone in awe of her as she sported an ice blue gown from the designer’s collection and looked splendid.