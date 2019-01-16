Tahira Kashyap Khurrana shared her shaved head pic, caption is worth reading!

Mumbai: Writer-director and actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap, who was diagnosed with breast cancer and is going through preventive mastectomy, has gone bald. She says it is liberating and feels good.

On Wednesday, Tahira tweeted a photograph of her “new” self.

Hello world! That’s a new me with the old self! Was getting tired of the extensions. Well this is how it is & it’s so liberating, so much so that I don’t have to duck the shower while bathing or while picking up the soap! Never thought I had go bald, but this feels good❤️ pic.twitter.com/mvZtepKjii — Tahira Kashyap Khurrana (@tahira_k) January 16, 2019

Ayushmann re-tweeted Tahira’s photograph and called her a “hottie”. On September 22 last year, Tahira shared online that she was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in her right breast with high grade malignant cells. She returned to work after mastectomy in November.