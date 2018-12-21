Taimur pic with Kareena Kapoor is taking internet by storm

A picture of the mother-son duo Kareena and Taimur from their beach getaway have surfaced on the web and is taking internet by storm. Taimur images have been doing round on social media since Saif Kareena took him for his birthday vacation.

And the pictures from their South Africa holiday are proof that the Khans are having a blast soaking some sun on the beach. Both can be seen slaying similar trendy shades as they pose for the camera. Holding an umbrella, the two-year-old seems to show some swag as he shares the frame with his mom. The little one already seems to have learnt the ropes of the industry as he strikes the perfect pose, stealing the limelight from the Veere Di Wedding actor.