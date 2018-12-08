New Delhi: Taimur Ali Khan’s pre-birthday bash turned out to be a big gala affair as Saif and Kareena threw a pre-birthday party for the cutest little star-kid. Among the other celebrities present there were Soha Ali Khan, Rannvijay Singha,…
New Delhi: Taimur Ali Khan’s pre-birthday bash turned out to be a big gala affair as Saif and Kareena threw a pre-birthday party for the cutest little star-kid.
Among the other celebrities present there were Soha Ali Khan, Rannvijay Singha, Karisma Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Amrita Arora.
Entertainment News,Entertainment Breaking News,, Kareena, Saif, Taimur Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan birthday bash pics here, Taimur’s Pre birthday Bash pics here