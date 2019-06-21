Take voluntary retirement, Yogi tells corrupt and non-performing officials

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has now asked “corrupt, tainted and non-performing” officials to take voluntary retirement or else they will be forcibly retired. Recently the Modi government had “forcibly retired” 15 senior IT officials on similar grounds.

Adityanath, while reviewing the performance of secretariat administration department on Thursday evening, said that there was no room for corrupt and non-working officials in his government.

The Chief Minister mentioned the arrest of three private secretaries in January who were caught on camera taking bribe and said that he had zero tolerance for such acts.

He also said that “outsiders” coming to the Vidhan Bhawan, secretariat annexe and other government buildings should not be allowed to carry mobile phones.

This order comes in the wake of the fact that lately, there have been several instances of mobile recordings making their way to TV channels. These recordings are related to poor behaviour by government employees, lack of cleanliness in government building and the presence of touts in some departments.