‘Takht’ is based on historical facts and we are doing it with dignity: KJo

Mumbai: Bollywood ace director Karan Johar who will next be launching his forthcoming directorial venture ‘Takht’, said that the movie is based on historical facts and they are doing it with lot of dignity.

Sharing an insight into the story, Karan told the media here: “The film is based on a true historical event that transpired… It is embedded in history and that is why it is important to tell the way it was.”

Considering what happened to “Padmaavat”, which also had a historical reference, isn’t it a risky genre to explore?

Karan said: “It is not my interpretation of history but what happened then. The story is based on the Mughal empire and what people know… Every writer and director has their interpretation of history, but in this case, we are not creating anything. It is based on the historical facts and we are doing it with a lot of dignity.”

The film features an interesting cast including Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.