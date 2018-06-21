Taliban terrorists storm Kandahar airport, 37 killed

Kandahar: The Defence Ministry sources informed that minimum of 37 people lost their lives and 35 others wounded when Taliban terrorists stormed Kandahar airport in southern Afghanistan, with one gunman still resisting security forces, said on Wednesday.

“Nine insurgents have been killed, one other is injured and another one is still holding up against our forces,” the ministry said.

“Unfortunately during the battle, 37 innocent Afghans were killed and 35 others injured,” it added, without specifying how many of them were civilians.