Tamannaah Bhatia is ready to break her no-kissing policy on screen for this actor!

Mumbai: There are so many actors in the industry who have maintained their no-kissing policy on screen which is basically considered to be a condition when they sign a film but Bollywood and Tollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia is ready to break her no-kissing policy on screen for only one Bollywood actor and he is non-other than Hrithik Roshan.

Tamannaah Bhatia featured on a popular talk show where she made this confession that she is ready to kiss Hrithik Roshan on screen. She said, “I don’t kiss on screen, basically. So, that’s actually a part of my contract. I keep joking with my friends. But Hrithik Roshan… yay! I would, I would.”

Talking about it, Tamannaah revealed that she is a huge fan of Hrithik Roshan. She said that she was awestruck the very first time she met him.

She added, “I met him recently. I bumped into him and I was like ‘So stupid!’ I was like ‘Hi, I am a big fan and so nice to meet you!’ And he was like ‘Okay!’ I didn’t know what else to say. Then he walked a little and he looked back and he was like: ‘Do you want a picture?’ And I was like, ‘Yes! I want a picture!'”

Tamannaah Bhatia forayed into Bollywood in 2014 with Akshay Kumar’s film Entertainment. On the work front, she is enjoying the audience’s love for her performance in the latest film Kanne Kalaimaane. She is also awaiting the release of her next film Devi 2 with Prabhudeva. Another projects in her kitty are That Is Mahalakshmi and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.