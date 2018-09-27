Tamannaah Bhatia turns vegetarian, here’s the reason!

Mumbai: Tamannaah Bhatia has now turned vegetarian and the decision came owing to her 5-year-old pet dog Pebble’s ill health.

Tamannaah said in a statement: “I am as big an animal lover as I am a foodie, so giving up the non-vegetarian lifestyle has always been very challenging. However, last month I made a conscious decision since Pebbles got really unwell and suffered a severe paralysis attack.

“He is not just a pet, but a family member and I’m very attached to him. Seeing him go through that discomfort, I vowed to give up something I loved so that he could recoup. It was a conscious sacrifice and I hope I had gone green years ago.”

The actress says it was hard to quit non-vegetarian food. “My upbringing was in a typical Sindhi meat-loving household and I won’t say that I don’t crave it, but it’s all about the will power. It is very important what you eat as that is what you are,” she said.

