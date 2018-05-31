Tata Motors, Maharashtra sign MoU for e-mobility betterment

According to the information given by the official, the Tata Motors and Maharashtra Government have signed a MoU to deploy 1,000 Electric Vehicles across its range of passenger and commercial vehicles in the state. Tata Group company, Tata Power Ltd, will help Tata Motors set up EV Charging Stations across the state, with the MoU coming as part of the World Environment Day celebrations. "The MoU boosts the Maharashtra Electric Vehicle Policy, 2018, in accelerating the adoption of EVs in…

According to the information given by the official, the Tata Motors and Maharashtra Government have signed a MoU to deploy 1,000 Electric Vehicles across its range of passenger and commercial vehicles in the state.

Tata Group company, Tata Power Ltd, will help Tata Motors set up EV Charging Stations across the state, with the MoU coming as part of the World Environment Day celebrations.

“The MoU boosts the Maharashtra Electric Vehicle Policy, 2018, in accelerating the adoption of EVs in the state. We are committed to the government’s vision of ‘e-mobility’ in India,” said Tata Motors CEO & MD, Guenter Butschek.

He said that Tata Motors is “uniquely positioned to leverage the strength of its group companies to create an EV ecosystem” and geared up to meet future requirements beyond its current commitments.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis flagged off five Tigor EVs at the Gateway of India, provided by Tata Motors to the EESL as part of its tender for the initiative.

Tata Power CEO & MD, Praveer Sinha, said that the company is in tune with the state’s vision to make Maharashtra EV ready and provide green technology solutions, reduce India’s carbon footprints and enable customers with a sustainable future.