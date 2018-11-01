Tata Motors register standalone net profit at Rs 109 cr in second quarter

Automobile major Tata Motors has reported a standalone net profit of Rs 109.14 crore during the quarter ended September 30. The company reported a net loss of Rs 283.37 crore during the same period last year.

Total standalone income during the second quarter of the financial year 2018-19 was Rs 18,102.56 crore, 33.77 per cent higher from Rs 13,532.64 crore earned during the corresponding period of FY18.

It further said its total revenue from operations during the period under review rose by 32.85 per cent to Rs 17,644.13 crore. In Q2 FY19, wholesales (including exports) grew 25 per cent to 190,283 units with broad-based growth across the entire portfolio.

Commenting on the quarterly performance, Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD, Tata Motors, said: “The continued improvements were made possible due to a robust product and innovation pipeline, strong market activation, rigorous cost reductions and structural process improvements.”