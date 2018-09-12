Tata Tiago NRG launched: Specs, price and other details

One of the most famous automobiles companies Tata which is known to provide best interiors and exteriors have launched its all new ‘Tata Tiago NRG’ priced Rs. 5.49 lakh and Rs. 6.31 lakh for petrol and diesel variants respectively.

Talking about the specifications of the car, it looks like that the features of Tiago NRG is unique and worth having a look at. The company have already been in the news since the very beginning of the festive season because of its new launches since then.

On the interior feature front, the car has been installed with a 5-inch touch screen infotainment system with voice assist which is not present in the Tata Tiago. It also has a 8-speaker entertainment system with Bluetooth, USB, AUX-in and iPod connectivity along with 3D navigation.

On the safety feature front, Tiago has also made dual front airbags, ABS wth EBD and corner stability control standard on the Tiago NRG.

On the exterior feature front, first and foremost thing is that the car will be available in three attractive colours Malabar Silver, Canyon Orange, Fuji White. Tata Tiago kit that includes two-tone front bumpers as well as integrated silver scuff plates, side skirts and cladding around wheel arches as well as tailgate. The grille, roof, mirrors, and B-pillar get blacked out. There is also a small roof spoiler.