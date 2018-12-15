Tata to launch its ‘45X Premium Hatchback Interior’ in 2019!

Most famous automobile company Tata which is known for its excellent interiors and exteriors, is all set to launch its brand new ‘Tata 45X Premium Hatchback Interior’ in 2019 and the company has given a similar design theme, we have seen in the Harrier and Nexon models.

The touchscreen infotainment system gets a floating type design rather than integrating into the dashboard and it is expected to come with connectivity options like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with mirror link function also. The controls for the infotainment system are placed below the centre air-con vents.

The premium hatchback comes with a new three-spoke multi-function steering wheel and it could be a flat bottom unit to improve the sporty appeal, but it is not clearly visible from the images. The instrument cluster is going to be analogue with a screen in the middle, which provides lots of information about the model for the driver.

The test mule spotted has all black interior but the company might offer a dual-tone colour option in the top-end variant with soft-touch plastics to give a premium feel for the cabin with good quality materials. We can expect the 45X to come with good space for front and rear passengers along with lots of cubby spaces.

The 45X will be loaded with lots of features like automatic headlamps, reverse camera with parking sensors, cruise control, keyless entry, push-button start, alloy wheels, electrically adjustable exterior mirrors, rear AC vents, cooled glove box, rain sensing wipers and more. Tata will also focus on safety as the hatchback will get dual airbags, ABS and EBD as standard.

The premium hatchback will be the first model to be based on a new modular Alpha platform and the company is planning to introduce a sedan variant later. Tata Motors is expected to offer a new 1.2 L turbocharged petrol engine with a mild-hybrid system to improve efficiency and a 1.5 L diesel engine with the option of manual and auto. The launch is expected to take place in the second half of 2019.