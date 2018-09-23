TDP leaders Kidari Sarveswara Rao & Siveri Soman shot dead by Maoists

As per the details given by the police, Kidari Sarveswara Rao who was a legislator in Andhra Pradesh and Siveri Soman who was a former lawmaker was shot dead by Maoists in Andhra Pradesh today.

Telugu Desam Party leaders Rao, who represented Araku, and Soma were attending a programme in Araku when they were attacked by the banned CPI (Maoists) near Thutangi village, about 125 km from Visakhapatnam.

According to the information given by the media, they were shot from point blank range.

Rao was elected from Araku, a constituency reserved for the Scheduled Tribes, on YSR Congress Party ticket in the 2014 elections, defeating Soma of the TDP.

In 2016, Rao switched loyalties to TDP. Rao and Soma had received threats from Maoists in the past.