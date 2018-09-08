Tea production dips by 6.7% in July

India’s estimated tea production got down by around 6.7 per cent to 151.38 million kg in July from 162.28 million kg produced in the year-ago month, according to data from the Tea Board India.

According to provisional data from the Board, tea export during January-July period was up by about 6.5 per cent to 133.21 million kg as against 124.99 million kg exported in the year-ago period. In value terms, export during the first seven months of 2018 was at Rs 2,618.83 crore, up by 6.75 per cent from Rs 2,453.18 crore in the corresponding period in 2017.

Exports to neighbouring Pakistan, China and Iran went up significantly while the shipments to Germany and CIS countries were down. Estimated production data suggested the fall in absolute term during July was due to drop in the crop production both in north and south India.

In north India, Assam’s estimated production for the month decreased to 87.15 million kg as compared to 91.09 million kg produced in the corresponding month of 2017 while West Bengal’s production for the month stood at 44.86 million kg, down from 48.02 million kg produced in the same month of 2017.

Taking Assam, West Bengal and others together, the estimated crop production during July in north India dropped to 135.27 million kg as against 142.81 million kg produced in July 2017.