Team India is focused on “winning a series in Australia”: Ishant Sharma

India is looking forward and is focused to win Test series in Australia, says Indian speedster Ishant Sharma. First Test match will begin December 6 in Adelaide.

Ishant Sharma, the senior most member of the team and the leader of India’s pace attack, has admitted that the team is only focused on “winning a series in Australia”. India have never won a Test series in Australia but have drawn three series Down Under in 1980-81, 1985-86 and 2003-04.

“The biggest thing right now is to win the series and that’s what everybody is focusing on right now. We are not even thinking about personal performances. Just one aim that is to win a series in Australia,” Ishant told reporters ahead of the four-day practice match against Cricket Australia XI on Wednesday.

“Everyone is really passionate. We are pretty motivated to win the series. Not only in Australia, when we played in South Africa and England we were pretty motivated to win a series abroad and I think that is the biggest opportunity for us right now because we always have a good balance in the side which can do things for us which is very promising,” he added.