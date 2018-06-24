Telangana: 13 dead, 17 injured as tractor plunges into canal

According to the information given by the police, in an incident that took place in Telangana’s Yadadri district today killed 13 women agriculture workers and 17 others got injured when a tractor fell into a canal.

The incident occurred when the tractor, carrying the workers, fell in Musi canal near Veligonda.

As per the police, the tractor driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals. The death toll may rise as the condition of some of the injured is stated to be critical.